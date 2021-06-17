Ways to stay cool during Central California's extreme heat

Keep blinds and curtains closed to block the direct sunlight.

Make sure your ceiling fans are set to rotate counter-clockwise to create a wind-chill effect.

Avoid using your oven as much as possible.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Water parks, pools and splash pads will be popular spots over the next few days as Central California braces for record high temperatures.But what happens if you don't have a pool to cool off in and you're stuck at home?The staff at Fresno Ag Hardware say there are still a number of ways to beat the heat without breaking the bank."So yeah, it's kind of a wild rush right now," says Ian Williams.From portable fans to AC equipment, residents are snatching up everything they can to stay comfortable inside and out."It's still pretty warm at night but you can at least go onto your patio, so installing some mister kits around there to lower the temperature and in some cases, up to 25 degrees lower," Williams said.Here are a few other tips:Experts also recommend changing out your AC unit's air filters."With a dirty filter, it's like trying to breathe," Williams said. "If you have something in front of your face and you're trying to breathe, it's hard to get all that air in there, so you're making your AC work a lot harder."Don't forget about your furry friends."If you have dogs that stay outside, we do have misting kits for them and water re-fillers like automatic water re-fillers," Williams said.Dogs and kids alike can cool off with a small plastic pool. Fresno Ag Hardware is having trouble keeping them on the shelves this week."The kiddie pools, we sell tons of those right now but we even have the big inflatable pools," Williams said. "It's crazy right now. Everyone is just trying to stay cool."Experts say you should also keep shrubs and other vegetation at least two feet away from your AC unit.You can spray it down with water to remove dirt and debris, which may help it run more efficiently.