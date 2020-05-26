Valley residents brace for heat as temperatures creep into the 100s today

ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans said high temperatures for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will break 100.
We have been talking about it for quite a while and the heat is officially here!— Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) May 26, 2020
All of the Valley will make it to the triple digits this afternoon but this is just the beginning. @ABC30 #AMLive #StormWarn30 pic.twitter.com/o3mPwTu7Oz
The National Weather Service in Hanford issued an Excessive Heat Warning affecting the Central Valley for Tuesday afternoon through Thursday.
Temperatures Tuesday morning were about five to ten degrees above where we were on Monday morning, and the day will continue to warm up, Madeline said.
RELATED: City of Fresno urging Gov. Newsom for approval to open cooling centers
We'll make it into the mid-90s by noon and will reach a high of 102 for our afternoon high. Our normal high for this time of year is usually 86 degrees, and the record for Fresno is 103.
Other parts of the Central Valley could even break their record highs today.
Two things you want to watch out for today are of course the heat but also the air quality.— Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) May 26, 2020
Madera, Fresno, and Tulare counties are now under the unhealthy for sensitive groups this afternoon. @ABC30 #AMLive #StormWarn30 pic.twitter.com/KESK4FffRq
Temperatures will continue to heat up this week, with a forecast of 105 on Wednesday -- which could break the past record of 104.
On Thursday, temperatures are expected to reach 106, just shy of a previous record of 107.
Area rivers will be dangerous this week with rapid snowmelt making currents fast and cold.
Today will be the first widespread triple digit heat day of the year, and area rivers may look like an inviting place to cool off. However, very cold water can lead to a rapid onset of hypothermia. Frigid water along with swift currents can make entering local rivers deadly.#cawx pic.twitter.com/39SHcWQWGX— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) May 26, 2020
For more weather coverage, click here.