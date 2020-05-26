weather

Valley residents brace for heat as temperatures creep into the 100s today

Temperatures this morning were about five to ten degrees above where we were on Monday morning, and the day will continue to warm up.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central California is bracing for its first heat wave of the season.

ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans said high temperatures for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will break 100.



The National Weather Service in Hanford issued an Excessive Heat Warning affecting the Central Valley for Tuesday afternoon through Thursday.

RELATED: City of Fresno urging Gov. Newsom for approval to open cooling centers

We'll make it into the mid-90s by noon and will reach a high of 102 for our afternoon high. Our normal high for this time of year is usually 86 degrees, and the record for Fresno is 103.

Other parts of the Central Valley could even break their record highs today.



Temperatures will continue to heat up this week, with a forecast of 105 on Wednesday -- which could break the past record of 104.

On Thursday, temperatures are expected to reach 106, just shy of a previous record of 107.

Area rivers will be dangerous this week with rapid snowmelt making currents fast and cold.



For more weather coverage, click here.
