Heat puts a strain on the heart, ways to stay safe in high temps

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The heat is on in Central California. For those who choose to hang out outside or have to work outdoors, doctors want them to look out for the warning signs of heat illness.

Cooling centers are open around Fresno for those who want to beat the heat, but early Thursday afternoon, people had yet to seek out the A/C.

In Woodward Park, Air Force recruits took the opportunity to train before the heat set in.

"Typically, we'll come out a little earlier so we can beat the heat, and we do emphasize that these guys are hydrating," said Mark Bunkley, Air Force Scout.

Families sought out ways to keep their little ones cool and entertained.

"Just to cool off really quick, get them tired, we also invite them over to the office where it's also nice and cold," said Rosita Figueroa, Shine Together.

During the summer, Shine Together helps young moms find free or low-cost activities to get the kids out of the house.

"There's a lot of opportunities here in Fresno, like the splash parks; we have the library, where it's nice and cool as well," said Figueroa.

Some people have no choice but to be out in the heat, seeking shade under tents set up at work sites and staying hydrated.

"Minimum of 64 ounces or 64 ounces a day, and I say that standard," said Dr. Vivian Torio, Family Medicine Physician. "So if it's hotter, if you are over 100 degrees, 90 to 100 degrees, you need more. If you're consuming caffeine, you need to compensate for that intake as well. If you're active, if you work outside, you need to drink more than that."

Whether people are outside for work or play, doctors want them to pay attention to their own bodies. As well as know the signs of heat exhaustion and stroke.

"If you're tired if you're not peeing much," said Dr. Torio. "If you're thirsty, you're starting to feel a little bit more dry. Dry mouth is another common symptom. You know, listen to your body hydrate in and rest... Sweating initially feeling dizzy, and your heart racing. Once you get to heat stroke, closer to heat stroke, you may not even sweat because you have nothing to give. And so the most common would be like the dizziness feeling tired, feeling weak, feeling like you're going to pass out."

Dr. Torio said these tips are essential for people with heart health issues because heat puts more stress on the heart as it tries to keep the body cool.

"Anybody with cardiovascular disease, like a history of heart attack, or coronary artery disease, their heart is going to work a little bit harder," said Dr. Torio. "If they don't maintain their hydration steps."

The American Heart Association states certain heart medications can exaggerate the body's response to heat, but it's important to keep taking any medication that is prescribed.

Dr. Vivian Torio said the risks climb as people spend more days in the heat as their body loses more water. People may feel fine the first day, but as the days wear on they'll start to feel more effects.

