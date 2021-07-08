heat wave

Dangerous heat moves into Central California Thursday, Excessive Heat Warning issued

ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says a strong high pressure system will pull dangerous heat into the Central Valley.
EMBED <>More Videos

Accuweather Forecast

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dangerous heat moves into Central California on Thursday, bringing another long stretch of triple-digit temperatures again in what has already been a hot summer.

RELATED: Cooling centers open in the Central Valley amid heat wave

ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says a strong high pressure system will pull dangerous heat into the Central Valley by this weekend.

Temperatures will break past 105 degrees for several areas on Thursday. Those hot temperatures will continue to rise through the weekend, with Sunday forecasted to hit 112 degrees in Fresno.

An Excessive Heat Warning was issued through at least Monday for high temperatures ranging from 106 to 113.

An Accuweather Alert has also been issued starting Thursday. The excessive heat means concerns for high fire danger, stress on our power grid and heat-related illnesses, Evans said.

RELATED: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
EMBED More News Videos

Here are some of the most efficient ways to save power during a Flex Alert.



The National Weather Service in Hanford says temperatures will heat up in Yosemite National Park, so if you're planning a weekend getaway, plan ahead.



The NWS reminded residents to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and avoid prolonged times outdoors during the heat wave.

RELATED: Tips for staying safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises
EMBED More News Videos

More than 600 people die each year from heat-related complications in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Follow these tips from AccuWeather to make sure you stay safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresnoheatweatherheat wave
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEAT WAVE
Flex Alert extended through tonight due to above-normal temps
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Fresno breaks record for its hottest summer ever
Fresno has seen 62 days of triple-digit temps so far in 2021
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News