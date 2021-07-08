Dangerous heat moves into Central California Thursday, Excessive Heat Warning issued

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10800157" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here are some of the most efficient ways to save power during a Flex Alert.

Dangerous heat moves in tomorrow and continues through next week.



Try and limit your time outside through this week but take the time now to know the warning signs for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.



Temps will reach 111+ degrees.@ABC30 #AccuweatherAlert #HeatWave pic.twitter.com/GCqaOvrLr4 — Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) July 7, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5346993" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than 600 people die each year from heat-related complications in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Follow these tips from AccuWeather to make sure you stay safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dangerous heat moves into Central California on Thursday, bringing another long stretch of triple-digit temperatures again in what has already been a hot summer.ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says a strong high pressure system will pull dangerous heat into the Central Valley by this weekend.Temperatures will break past 105 degrees for several areas on Thursday. Those hot temperatures will continue to rise through the weekend, with Sunday forecasted to hit 112 degrees in Fresno.An Excessive Heat Warning was issued through at least Monday for high temperatures ranging from 106 to 113.An Accuweather Alert has also been issued starting Thursday. The excessive heat means concerns for high fire danger, stress on our power grid and heat-related illnesses, Evans said.The National Weather Service in Hanford says temperatures will heat up in Yosemite National Park, so if you're planning a weekend getaway, plan ahead.The NWS reminded residents to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and avoid prolonged times outdoors during the heat wave.