Coronavirus: Governor Gavin Newsom aiming to recruit medical professionals

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "In the last four days, we have seen a doubling of the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19."Governor Gavin Newsom says numbers will continue to surge over the next few weeks. Hospitals across the state are seeing triple the number of ICU patients.Newsom says right now, there's simply not enough healthcare professionals to meet demands, so he's introducing a new initiative."If you just retired in the last few years, we need you," Newsom said. "If you are looking to expand your scope of practice and have particular expertise in any particular capacity, we need you."They aim to temporarily recruit medical professionals by asking recent retirees and soon to be graduates of medical and nursing schools to join the cause.Newsom says this could increase the workforce by more than 37,000 people."Doctors, nurses, we are calling on you to step up and step in and meet this moment," Newsom said.Newsom is asking professionals to visit https://covid19.ca.gov/healthcorps/ to see how they can assist the COVID-19 response.Those who are eligible will be paid and given malpractice insurance coverage. The state is also opening additional healthcare sites to help treat patients.