Singer Helen Reddy, known for 'I Am Woman,' dies at 78 in Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Australian singer Helen Reddy, best known for the feminist anthem "I Am Woman," has died at age 78 in Los Angeles.

During a career that spanned nearly four decades, Reddy released 18 studio albums, with eight hits landing at No. 1 on Billboard's adult contemporary chart. She also acted in films and musicals and made multiple television appearances. She announced her retirement in 2002, but subsequently made a few comeback concert appearances.

Reddy was most closely associated with "I Am Woman" on her debut album in 1971. The song with its reference to "Hear me roar" celebrated female empowerment and made her an icon of the feminist movement.

Reddy died just weeks after the release of a film about her life titled "I Am Woman."

The new movie 'I Am Woman' gives us a good look into Helen Reddy's life, and how her a signature song made a huge impact on the women's movement.



