LA landmarks light up in purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant

Pylons at Los Angeles International Airport were lit up in the Lakers' purple and gold in memory of Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the other victims of a helicopter crash that killed 7 other people Sunday in Calabasas.
"Kobe was in many ways a symbol of Los Angeles and we join his family, fans and city in mourning all who were lost today," the airport said on Twitter.
Tonight, LAX’s pylons will be lit in purple and gold in memory of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and all those who were with them in today’s unthinkable accident. Kobe was in many ways a symbol of Los Angeles and we join his family, fans and city in mourning all who were lost today. pic.twitter.com/HGX5AaSDBG— LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) January 27, 2020
At the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, there was a giant lighted poster of Bryant. The Forum in Inglewood, where the Lakers used to play, was lit in purple.
The Ferris wheel at the Santa Monica Pier and L.A. City Hall were also lit in purple and gold.
Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash that killed eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. He was 41 years old.
