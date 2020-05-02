Texas police helicopter crashes into apartment building, officer killed

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston police helicopter crashed into a building at an apartment complex early Saturday morning, killing one officer and critically injuring another.

Video captured from the ground shows the aircraft begin to spin out of control just before impact just before 2 a.m.

EMBED More News Videos

The aircraft appeared to spin out of control before crashing early Saturday morning.



The aircraft was flying over a bayou where there were reports of bodies in the water when it went down, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Firefighters could be seen working to free the pilot and a technical flight officer from the wreckage.

EMBED More News Videos

Crews can be seen working on a Houston Police helicopter that crashed at an apartment complex Saturday morning.



They were flown to a hospital in critical condition, according to Acevedo.

One of the officers later died from their injuries.

"We need prayers for these officers," Acevedo said.

The helicopter crashed into a clubhouse building at the apartment complex and no apartment units were impacted, according to Acevedo.

No one on the ground was hurt.

EMBED More News Videos

"We need prayers for these officers," Acevedo said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice officer killedhouston police departmenthelicopter crashu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno business owners left confused, frustrated after 'shelter in place' order extension
Central California coronavirus cases
Former Fresno County correctional officer arrested for having sex with inmate
Fresno's shelter-in-place order extended to May 31
Fresno Unified among 60 school districts urging Congress for $202 billion in COVID-19 funding
Man arrested for gang-related shooting on Highway 41
CA issues weirdly specific list of allowed outdoor activities
Show More
SoCal police arrest man 3 times in 1 day under new bail policy
Fresno Co. secures 400 beds to house homeless
UPDATE: 76-year-old missing Fresno woman with dementia found
Which small businesses, engine to economy, could jumpstart the Valley?
Want to get a COVID-19 antibody test? Here's what to know
More TOP STORIES News