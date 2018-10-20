U.S. & WORLD

VIDEO: California Highway Patrol chopper crew rescues man trapped in state park in Big Sur

EMBED </>More Videos

California Highway Patrol's Coastal Air Operations unit recently came to the rescue of a young man who had been swept off a rock and into the ocean along the Central Coast. (CHP - Coastal Division Air Operations/Facebook)

BIG SUR, Calif. --
California Highway Patrol's Coastal Air Operations unit came to the rescue of a young man who had been swept off a rock and into the ocean along the Central Coast.

The man was able to climb out of the water but was still stranded in a rocky part of McWay Cove in Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, according to CHP. The agency sent a team of first responders in a chopper to rescue the man on Oct. 14, and the pilot managed to hold the helicopter steady with only a small portion of the left skid touching the rock.

Footage released by CHP showed a paramedic climbing out of the helicopter and walking the man back to the aircraft. The man, who did not appear to have sustained serious injuries, was dropped off at a nearby turnout along Pacific Coast Highway.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rescuesearch and rescuehelicoptercaliforniau.s. & worldCHPcalifornia highway patrol
U.S. & WORLD
Report: Rihanna turns down NFL in support of Colin Kaepernick
VIDEO: Deer, not home invaders, roughed up this front porch
Next stop, Halloween! Boy's bus costume is custom-built for wheelchair
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Family of Edison grad shot and killed while camping with his children speaks out
Hit and run crash in Merced leaves man dead
FOUND: Three children that were missing have been found
President signs memorandum on reliable water
Small plane lands on freeway in San Diego County
Breast cancer gel being tested in Chicago
Fresno City College student pleads not guilty to sex charges
Fresno woman dies after falling off cliff in Madera County
Show More
Water damage to Fresno Co. Health Department forces employees to move to other facilities
Mega Million winning numbers drawn for $1 billion jackpot
Fresno City College Student Body President pleads not guilty to alleged sex crimes
USC proposes $215M settlement in alleged gynecologist abuse
Advice from Lottery Lawyer: 'get quiet and get organized'
More News