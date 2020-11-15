Hello Kitty Cafe makes return to Fashion Fair Mall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Hello Kitty Cafe made its return to the Fashion Fair mall on Saturday.This annual event draws in dozens of fans who are willing to wait in long lines for the chance to get their Hello Kitty swag.Manager Joey Wong says the cafe gives the community a chance to come together with something sweet during turbulent times.He believes as parents introduce their kids to Hello Kitty, the well-known cartoon is looking to stick around for years to come."As they get older, they show their kids Hello Kitty, I think it's just a way to relate to one another and it's just pink and cute," says Joey Wong.For a chance to catch the Hello Kitty Cafe truck, you can follow them on social media.The company is always updating what cities it's headed to next.