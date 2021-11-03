Footage shows aftermath of fatal crash involving former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III

The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III. — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 3, 2021

LAS VEGAS -- Video captured by a witness shows the aftermath of the car crash involving former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III - a collision that left a woman dead and the football player and his passenger injured.Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette and slammed at high speed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip at about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.The Toyota burst into flames and the driver and her dog died, police said. The woman was not immediately identified.Cellphone footage captured by a witness shows police at the scene as the Toyota was engulfed in flames.Police said Ruggs "showed signs of impairment." He and his female passenger were hospitalized with unspecified injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.Ruggs faces felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving, court records show. He was released from a hospital and taken to jail ahead of an initial court appearance scheduled on Wednesday.Late Tuesday night, the Raiders announced the 22-year-old was released from the team."The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III," a tweet from the team's account said.Earlier Tuesday, the Raiders said in a statement the organization was aware of the crash."We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family," the statement said.