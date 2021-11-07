dui crash

Raiders Henry Ruggs III: Former NFL player facing 2 more felony counts, gun charge in deadly crash

NFL news: 22-year-old was driving 156 mph before involvement in crash that left woman, dog dead, officials say
EMBED <>More Videos

Former NFL player Henry Ruggs charges now include 2 more felonies

LAS VEGAS -- Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing two additional felony charges as well as a misdemeanor following his involvement in a fiery car crash early Tuesday morning that left a 23-year-old woman and her dog dead and Ruggs and his girlfriend injured, according to court records.

Ruggs, 22, initially faced being charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving, after prosecutors said he was driving 156 mph and had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit in the state of Nevada.

Prosecutors now have decided to charge Ruggs with additional felony counts of DUI and reckless driving due to the injuries suffered by his passenger, girlfriend Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, who also goes by Rudy Washington. The misdemeanor charge is possession of a firearm while under the influence, stemming from a loaded gun found in Ruggs' car at the scene.

The additional charges were first reported by TMZ.

RELATED: Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III was driving 156 mph before fatal car crash: prosecutors

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette rammed into the back of Tina Tintor's Toyota Rav4, causing the SUV to immediately catch fire.

Ruggs, who was released on $150,000 bail and is being monitored electronically after giving up his passport, could be facing a maximum of 46 years in prison.

He is confined to his home, is not allowed to drive or consume alcohol and is scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing Wednesday. Ruggs was released by the Raiders late Tuesday, 17 hours after the 3:39 a.m. crash and shortly after he was released from University Medical Center and booked into Clark County Jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nevadaduinflfatal crashu.s. & worldlas vegasdui crashlas vegas raiders
Copyright © 2021 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
DUI CRASH
Man hospitalized after suspected DUI crash in SE Fresno, police say
Victim in SE Fresno suspected DUI crash saved baby in 2019
Driver slams into highway guard rail in southwest Fresno
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News