Her Body Bar opens new location in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A small business owner is taking action to help ensure women have access to care that encourages their self-esteem and healthy living.

On Wednesday, the Fresno Chamber of Commerce helped celebrate the grand opening of Her Body Bar in northeast Fresno.

The owner, Donetta Barber, is a veteran who moved from Atlanta three years ago.

She started offering classes on non-invasive body contouring services such as teeth whitening and lipo lasers.

The business did so well, they were able to expand and open their newest location at First and Bullard.

"It's all about self-care. These are the types of services that would definitely enhance that self-care and get you to do things for yourself to make you feel great about yourself," explained Barber.

Her Body Bar offers both services and training courses that come with a certificate of completion.