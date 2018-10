The Atwater Police Department is using the power of social media to try to find a woman they say took an Amazon package from a doorstep.Police say she was caught on camera by a 'Ring' video doorbell in the 1600 block of First Street at about 10:30am Wednesday morning.Anyone with any information as to her identity and/or whereabouts is encouraged to contact Atwater PD at 209-357-6396. Callers can remain anonymous.