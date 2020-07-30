Coronavirus

Herman Cain, former presidential candidate and Trump surrogate, dies after battling coronavirus

Former Republican presidential candidate and businessman Herman Cain speaks Sunday, Aug. 26, 2012, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

WASHINGTON -- Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has died after battling coronavirus for nearly a month, his official website posted Thursday morning and a source close to the White House confirmed to ABC News.

The 74-year-old Cain was admitted to an Atlanta-area hospital in early July after showing symptoms.

"You're never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning," staffer Dan Calabrese wrote in an article on HermanCain.com. "But we have no choice but to seek and find God's strength and comfort to deal with it. Herman Cain - our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us - has passed away. He's entering the presence of the Savior he's served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward."

The former pizza company executive was an outspoken backer of President Donald Trump and briefly rose to the top of polls himself during the 2012 race for the Republican presidential nomination by highlighting a plan to simplify the tax code with what he called the 9-9-9 plan.

Cain, a Black Voices for Trump co-chair, was among the campaign surrogates who attended Trump's June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Cain posted a photo of himself and others at the rally not wearing masks.

"There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus, but we do know he is a fighter who has beaten Stage 4 cancer," a spokesperson said at the time.

On the campaign trail, he spoke about being diagnosed in 2006 with stage 4 liver cancer and his doctors giving him slim hope for long-term survival.

More recently, he has kept involved in conservative politics as a commentator on Newsmax.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthcoronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
75-year-old veteran survives COVID-19, but loses son to virus
Family details last days of 1st dog in US with COVID-19
US economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter
Why are EDD benefits being cut off after only a few weeks?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thaddeus Sran's grief-stricken family speaks out for first time
Madera Co. man arrested for abuse, sex trafficking
3 people injured at kids' birthday party in Fresno shooting
LIVE: John Lewis' funeral at Atlanta church; 3 presidents attend
Central California coronavirus cases
Driver severely injured after crash with semi-truck in Tulare County
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits LA County, USGS says
Show More
US economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter
Why are EDD benefits being cut off after only a few weeks?
Merced Police looking for 82-year-old missing man with dementia
When there's no will, is there a way? Fresno COVID patient told 'no way'
Vanessa Guillen's family to meet with President Trump today
More TOP STORIES News