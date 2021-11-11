Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in northwest Fresno; Herndon Ave reopened

It happened before 6 am on Herndon Avenue near Milburn Avenue in front of a GB3 gym.
Police say a driver was westbound on Herndon when they collided with 53-year-old Marylou Lujan Caballero. They called 911 to report the crash.
Officials say Caballero was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash. They do not believe alcohol was a factor and the driver was cooperating with the police.
FATAL CRASH: Fresno PD are on scene investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash. It happened around 5:43 am on Herndon, in front of GB3.— Amanda Aguilar ABC30 (@AAguilarTV) November 11, 2021
**TRAFFIC ALERT** WB Herndon at Millburn will be closed for the next 2 hours @ABC30
Here’s a look at the scene now..— Amanda Aguilar ABC30 (@AAguilarTV) November 11, 2021
Fresno PD says the driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation. The cause of the crash is unknown. We’re expecting to learn more in the next 30 min. pic.twitter.com/kfv0rGwwXc
Authorities closed westbound Herndon between Milburn and Highway 99 for several hours. The street has since reopened.