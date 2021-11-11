pedestrian killed

Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in northwest Fresno; Herndon Ave reopened

EMBED <>More Videos

Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in northwest Fresno on Thursday morning.

It happened before 6 am on Herndon Avenue near Milburn Avenue in front of a GB3 gym.

Police say a driver was westbound on Herndon when they collided with 53-year-old Marylou Lujan Caballero. They called 911 to report the crash.

Officials say Caballero was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash. They do not believe alcohol was a factor and the driver was cooperating with the police.




Authorities closed westbound Herndon between Milburn and Highway 99 for several hours. The street has since reopened.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northwestpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashtraffic
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
'Mama, are you OK?' In Waukesha, minutes of terror recounted
5 dead, 6 children hurt in Wisconsin Christmas parade crash
What we know about Waukesha Christmas parade victims
Wisconsin Christmas parade survivor describes 'screams and chaos'
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News