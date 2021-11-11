Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in northwest Fresno; Herndon Ave reopened

FATAL CRASH: Fresno PD are on scene investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash. It happened around 5:43 am on Herndon, in front of GB3.



**TRAFFIC ALERT** WB Herndon at Millburn will be closed for the next 2 hours @ABC30 — Amanda Aguilar ABC30 (@AAguilarTV) November 11, 2021

Here’s a look at the scene now..



Fresno PD says the driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation. The cause of the crash is unknown. We’re expecting to learn more in the next 30 min. pic.twitter.com/kfv0rGwwXc — Amanda Aguilar ABC30 (@AAguilarTV) November 11, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in northwest Fresno on Thursday morning.It happened before 6 am on Herndon Avenue near Milburn Avenue in front of a GB3 gym.Police say a driver was westbound on Herndon when they collided with 53-year-old Marylou Lujan Caballero. They called 911 to report the crash.Officials say Caballero was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash. They do not believe alcohol was a factor and the driver was cooperating with the police.Authorities closed westbound Herndon between Milburn and Highway 99 for several hours. The street has since reopened.