Chowchilla high school student making protective equipment for health care workers

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Chowchilla Union High School student is using her time at home to help health care workers around the world.

"These are the ear savers, and we've made thousands of these, and we just started making these medical visors, sneeze guards, face shields," says Halle Freitas.

Freitas has been using her 3D printer to make those items around the clock.

She's donated them to a variety of essential workers, including those at Madera Community Hospital.

Staff members there say they are very grateful to have the extra equipment.

Halle is accepting donations through her Venmo account to buy supplies and pay for shipping to other states and countries.
