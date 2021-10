Week 1 Matchups

EMBED >More News Videos Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley

EMBED >More News Videos Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley

EMBED >More News Videos Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley

Mission Oak 36 Madera South 14Kennedy 38 vs Kerman 7Buchanan 33 vs Kingsburg 7Bullard 32 vs Central 51Clovis 35 vs Sanger 12Lindsay 16 vs Bishop Union 45Torres 29 vs Hoover 22Dos Palos 20 vs Los Banos 13Sunnyside 30 vs Golden Valley 28Mariposa County 43 vs Franklin 28Stone Ridge Christian 14 vs Waterford 44