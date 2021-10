Friday Night Football - Week 3 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

Week 3 Matchups

Thursday, September 2nd

Friday, September 3rd

Saturday, September 4th

Buchanan 48 Paso Robles 0Clovis East v. Sanger (CANCELED)Orcutt Academy at Santa Clara 5:00pmHilmar vs. Los Banos 7:00pmMerced vs. Gregori at Golden Valley 6:00pmYosemite 24 Minarets 22Mission Oak 35 Chavez 0Porterville 14 Golden Valley 0Farmersville 39 Sierra 20Pacheco 16 Sierra 2Davis vs. El Capitan at Merced College 7:00pmMerced at Downey 7:00pmEnochs vs. Buhach Colony at Johansen 7:00pmGregori at Atwater 7:00pmLos Banos at Orestimba 7:30pmLe Grand at Tranquillity 7:00pmCentral at Bakersfield 7:00pmStrathmore at Caruthers 7:00pmMission Prep at Central Valley Christian 7:30pmClovis at Ridgeview 7:30pmClovis North vs. El Diamante at Clovis 6:30pmClovis West vs. Edison at Buchanan 7:00pmMcFarland at Coalinga 7:30pmTorres at Dinuba 7:00pmExeter at Lindsay 7:00pmFirebaugh vs. Roosevelt at Sunnyside 7:30pmTulare Western at Frontier 7:30pmImmanuel vs. Fowler at Immanuel Sports Complex 7:30pmLemoore at Kingsburg 7:30pmLiberty at Templeton 7:00pmKerman at Madera 7:30pmMadera South vs. Hanford West at Hanford 7:30pmCorcoran at McLane 7:30pm (CANCELED)LeGrand v. McLane 7:30 PMOrange Cove at Mendota 7:00pmMission Oak at Chavez 7:00pmMonache at Golden West 7:00pmMt. Whitney vs. Fresno at Mineral King Bowl 7:00pmGranite Hills at Orosi 7:30pmParlier at Avenal 7:30pm (CANCELED)Hoover at Pioneer Valley 7:00pmWoodlake at Reedley 7:30pmBakersfield Christian at San Joaquin Memorial 7:30pmArroyo Grande at San Luis Obispo 7:00pmSunnyside at Selma 7:30pm (CANCELED)Sierra Pacific at Riverdale 7:15pm (CANCELED)Sierra Pacific v. AvenalRedwood at Tulare Union 7:30pm (CANCELED)Hanford at Washington Union 7:30pm (CANCELED)Minarets at Yosemite 7:00pmBullard vs. Turlock at Ratcliffe Stadium 7:30pmChowchilla at Golden Valley 7:00pmFresno Christian at Valley Christian Academy 7:00pmPinewood at Laton 7:00pmModesto at Hilmar 7:00pmMaricopa at Alpaugh 1:00p