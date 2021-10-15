Friday Night Football - Week 9 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

Week 9 Matchups
Sierra Pacific 28 Granite Hills 42
Reedley 42 Roosevelt 21
Torres 27 Orange Cove 28
Central Valley 14 Atwater 21
Merced 44 Buhach Colony 15
Golden Valley 43 Patterson 59
Central Valley Christian 49 Hanford West 20
Exeter 31 Selma 14
Dinuba 41 Kingsburg 42
Bullard 42 Sanger 21
Edison 14 Madera 34
San Joaquin Memorial 47 Madera South 3
Lindsay 36 Farmersville 3
Corcoran 21 Strathmore 50
Monache 34 Delano 10
Tulare Union 50 Porterville 14
Tulare Western 7 Mission Oak 28
Chowchilla 47 Yosemite 0
Liberty Washington Union (canceled)
Mira Costa 35 Washington Union 14
Fresno 33 Hoover21
Sunnyside 34 McLane 7
Buchanan 33 Clovis 24
Central Clovis East (Canceled)
Clovis North 28 Clovis West 7
Fowler 52 Parlier 0
Minarets 19 Orosi 42
Riverdale 26 Caruthers 28
Tranquillity 0 Coalinga 26
Firebaugh 21 Dos Palos 24
Avenal Mendota (canceled)
El Diamante 42 Mt. Whitney 21
Hanford 21 Redwood 24
Golden West 20 Lemoore 42
Kerman 13 Immanuel 40
Hughson 0 Hilmar 28
Fresno Christian 61 California School for the Deaf 0