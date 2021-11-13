friday night football

Friday Night Football - Week 13 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

By and

Week 13 Matchups



Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.


Clovis North 3 Buchanan 35

Mendota 42 Foothill 21
Lindsay 14 Taft 26
Mariposa County 7 Vacaville Christian 6
East Union 15 Merced 56
Garces 10 San Joaquin Memorial 35
Kingsburg 32 Mission Oak 26
Big Valley 6 Christian Le Grand 27
Clovis West 42 Bullard 70

Washington Union 52 Arroyo Grande 32
Clovis 35 Liberty 45
Tehachapi 40 Roosevelt 41
Hanford 12 Central 62
Caruthers 7 Pioneer Valley 14
Central Valley Christian 35 Firebaugh 20
Monache 20 Independence 42

Delano 14 Woodlake 28
Dinuba 28 Paso Robles 24
Bakersfield Christian 29 Strathmore 19
Coalinga 18 Righetti 34
Liberty 14 Immanuel 0
Hilmar 35 Sonora 25
Riverdale Christian 14 Fresno Christian 63
