Friday Night Football Fall 2022 - Week 3

Week 3 Matchups
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Buhach Colony vs. Enochs at Atwater
Downey at Merced
El Capitan at Modesto Christian
Sierra at Golden Valley
Atwater at Gregori
Orestimba vs. Los Banos at Loftin Stadium
Hilmar at Sonora
Stone Ridge Christian at Foresthill
Bullard at Frontier
Independence at Centennial
Central Valley Christian at Bakersfield Christian
Clovis East @ Sanger
Clovis North vs. El Diamante at Golden West
Clovis West at Lemoore
Selma at Coalinga
Edison vs. Hoover at Sunnyside
Lindsay at Exeter
Firebaugh at Caruthers
Immanuel at Fowler
Garza vs. Sanger West at Koligian Stadium
McFarland at Granite Hills
Golden West at Hanford
Kingsburg at Dinuba
Dos Palos at Liberty
Kerman at Madera
McLane at Mission Prep
Orange Cove at Parlier
Porterville at Foothill
Redwood vs. Tulare Union at Mineral King Bowl
Avenal at Riverdale
Strathmore at Mendota
Tulare Western vs. Mt. Whitney at Tulare Union
Monache at Wasco
Washington Union vs. Torres at Madera South
Foothill at Buchanan
Central at Turlock
Tranquillity at Le Grand
Whitney at Clovis
Sierra at Yosemite
Alpaugh at Maricopa
Branson at Fresno Christian
Monache at Wasco
Washington Union vs. Torres at Madera South
Foothill at Buchanan
Central at Turlock
Tranquillity at Le Grand
Whitney at Clovis
Sierra at Yosemite
Alpaugh at Maricopa
Branson at Fresno Christian