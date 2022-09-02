WATCH VIDEOS

Friday Night Football Fall 2022 - Week 3

Week 3 Matchups

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Buhach Colony vs. Enochs at Atwater

Downey at Merced

El Capitan at Modesto Christian

Sierra at Golden Valley

Atwater at Gregori

Orestimba vs. Los Banos at Loftin Stadium

Hilmar at Sonora

Stone Ridge Christian at Foresthill

Bullard at Frontier

Independence at Centennial

Central Valley Christian at Bakersfield Christian

Clovis East @ Sanger

Clovis North vs. El Diamante at Golden West

Clovis West at Lemoore

Selma at Coalinga

Edison vs. Hoover at Sunnyside

Lindsay at Exeter

Firebaugh at Caruthers

Immanuel at Fowler

Garza vs. Sanger West at Koligian Stadium

McFarland at Granite Hills

Golden West at Hanford

Kingsburg at Dinuba

Dos Palos at Liberty

Kerman at Madera

McLane at Mission Prep

Orange Cove at Parlier

Porterville at Foothill

Redwood vs. Tulare Union at Mineral King Bowl

Avenal at Riverdale

Strathmore at Mendota

Tulare Western vs. Mt. Whitney at Tulare Union

Monache at Wasco

Washington Union vs. Torres at Madera South

Foothill at Buchanan

Central at Turlock

Tranquillity at Le Grand

Whitney at Clovis

Sierra at Yosemite

Alpaugh at Maricopa

Branson at Fresno Christian

