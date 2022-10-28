WATCH LIVE

Friday Night Football 2022: Week 11

Friday, October 28, 2022 5:19AM

Week 11 Matchups

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Friday, October 28th

Central Valley vs. El Capitan at Merced College 7:00pm

Buhach Colony at Atwater 7:00pm

Merced at Golden Valley 7:00pm

Los Banos at Pacheco 7:00pm

Bullard vs. Edison at Sunnyside 7:30pm

Garza at Madera 7:00pm

Sanger at San Joaquin Memorial 7:30pm

Farmersville at Corcoran 7:15pm

Orosi at Orange Cove 7:15pm

Lindsay at Strathmore 7:15pm

Granite Hills at Woodlake 7:15pm

El Diamante at Golden West 7:00pm

Porterville vs. Monache at Granite Hills 7:00pm

Redwood vs. Mt. Whitney at Mineral King Bowl 6:30pm

Hoover at McLane 7:30pm

Roosevelt vs. Fresno at Ratcliffe Stadium 7:00pm

Torres at Madera South 7:30pm

Caruthers at Fowler 7:30pm

Liberty at Chowchilla 7:30pm

Yosemite at Minarets 7:30pm

Selma at Kingsburg 7:30pm

Kerman at Washington Union 7:15pm

Hanford West vs. Sierra Pacific at Hanford 7:30pm

Reedley at Exeter 7:15pm

Buchanan vs. Clovis East at Clovis 6:30pm

Central vs. Clovis North at Koligian Stadium 6:30pm

Clovis West vs. Clovis at Buchanan 7:00pm

Tranquillity at Avenal 7:30pm

Dos Palos at Coalinga 7:30pm

Firebaugh at Mendota 7:30pm

Hanford at Lemoore 7:00pm

Tulare Western at Tulare Union 6:30pm

Immanuel at Central Valley Christian 7:30pm

Alpaugh at Sierra 7:00pm

Fresno Christian at Laton 7:00pm

