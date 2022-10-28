Friday Night Football 2022: Week 11

Week 11 Matchups
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Friday, October 28th
Central Valley vs. El Capitan at Merced College 7:00pm
Buhach Colony at Atwater 7:00pm
Merced at Golden Valley 7:00pm
Los Banos at Pacheco 7:00pm
Bullard vs. Edison at Sunnyside 7:30pm
Garza at Madera 7:00pm
Sanger at San Joaquin Memorial 7:30pm
Farmersville at Corcoran 7:15pm
Orosi at Orange Cove 7:15pm
Lindsay at Strathmore 7:15pm
Granite Hills at Woodlake 7:15pm
El Diamante at Golden West 7:00pm
Porterville vs. Monache at Granite Hills 7:00pm
Redwood vs. Mt. Whitney at Mineral King Bowl 6:30pm
Hoover at McLane 7:30pm
Roosevelt vs. Fresno at Ratcliffe Stadium 7:00pm
Torres at Madera South 7:30pm
Caruthers at Fowler 7:30pm
Liberty at Chowchilla 7:30pm
Yosemite at Minarets 7:30pm
Selma at Kingsburg 7:30pm
Kerman at Washington Union 7:15pm
Hanford West vs. Sierra Pacific at Hanford 7:30pm
Reedley at Exeter 7:15pm
Buchanan vs. Clovis East at Clovis 6:30pm
Central vs. Clovis North at Koligian Stadium 6:30pm
Clovis West vs. Clovis at Buchanan 7:00pm
Tranquillity at Avenal 7:30pm
Dos Palos at Coalinga 7:30pm
Firebaugh at Mendota 7:30pm
Hanford at Lemoore 7:00pm
Tulare Western at Tulare Union 6:30pm
Immanuel at Central Valley Christian 7:30pm
Alpaugh at Sierra 7:00pm
Fresno Christian at Laton 7:00pm