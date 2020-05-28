Local high school sports programs come together to donate food to families

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday morning, more than 500 food items packed up to be donated to families in need.For Clovis West's Craig Campbell, it's just the start."We're like, 'How can we spread this across the Valley,'' he said. "Because there's people really hurting right now."The head coach of the girls basketball team has led the Golden Eagles to eight straight Valley titles and an open division state crown.But Campbell saw an opportunity for his program to win off the court as well."We went and did the grocery distribution a week ago and leaving there, we were so sad to have to turn people away," says Assistant Coach Meredith Pulliam. "People were lined up at 3 a.m. to feed their family."And so "Bring Victory to the Valley" was born."We compete like heck against each other on Friday nights, and to see everyone come together for a better cause is really cool."A tweet challenging four other sports programs to donate 100 non-perishable food items was accepted by all four, who then challenged four more."Get the kids involved in something that's going to make our Valley a better place," says Reedley Girls Basketball Coach Matt Wilkinson. "Just seemed like such a great way to pay it forward.""I want to challenge my league," says Liberty Madera Basketball Coach Johnny Gonzalez. "Kerman, Chowchilla and Yosemite."Next Tuesday and Wednesday, Gonzalez will be collecting donations in front of the gym at Liberty Madera Ranchos.We're going to be doing all the right steps, wearing gloves and masks," he said. "All they got to do is pull up. They don't have to get out of the car."The challenge is bringing teams together when COVID-19 forced them apart."Something motivating for seniors," says Reedley Female Athelte of the Year Madison Haney. "Obviously, we had a lot taken from us, so instead of dwelling on it, we can help out others."