High school students spend their weekend giving back

Edison High School students delivered the fruits of their hard work to families in need.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Kids from several different clubs worked for weeks to collect food.

They even scrounged up boxes from the cafeteria so they could fill them up.

Saturday morning, people lined up as hundreds of kids handed out boxes filled with a potential holiday meal.

"They get some stuffing, they get a turkey, they have some mashed potatoes, a lot of vegetables, canned vegetables, fruit -- just a variety of things they would need for a thanksgiving dinner," said Edison High Key Club Paulina Vergara.

"I just kind of think I'm doing it to help people, but I'm not going to credit myself for people eating because I think that's a little selfish," said Edison High Journalism Club Cristian Martinez.

Some students say they're happy to see the whole west side community come together to help people who need a boost for the holidays.
