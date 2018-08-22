Man leads police on high-speed chase across Fresno in SUV stolen from dealership

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is in custody after stealing an SUV off a car lot in Northwest Fresno.

Police say it happened around 5 pm Wednesday when employees at a BMW dealership were moving cars and left the keys in the ignition.

About a half an hour later, police received a call about a man who exited an SUV holding a handgun.

Police attempted to pull over the driver, but he took off at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour down McKinley Avenue.

Officers backed off the pursuit for public safety and tracked the car through the air before losing it.

With the help of the dealership's tracking system, officers were eventually able to surround the suspect at a home in Downtown Fresno were he was arrested.
