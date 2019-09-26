crime

High-speed chase through Clovis and Fresno comes to an end at McLane High

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A high-speed chase through Clovis and Fresno came to an end Thursday morning when the suspect crashed at McLane High.

The incident started just before 1 a.m. at Shaw and Willow when Clovis officers attempted to pull over a white Nissan pickup.

The driver took off and officers followed the truck from Shaw to the Chestnut Diagonal then onto Clinton Avenue.

The driver soon lost control of the truck just before approaching Cedar Avenue hitting a traffic pole, and crashing through a fence at McLane High School.

The truck came to rest in the school's parking lot.

Police arrested the driver who suffered several scrapes and cuts.

At this time there is no word on why Clovis officers initiated the traffic stop.
