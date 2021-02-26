high-speed chase

High-speed chase ends in crash in northeast Fresno, 2 arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were arrested after they led Fresno County sheriff's deputies and Fresno police officers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in northeast Fresno.

Around 11:00 pm on Thursday, deputies pulled over a driver in a white Hyundai. When they approached the vehicle, the driver sped off.

A chase began, and the driver reached speeds of nearly 90 miles per hour.

A Fresno police helicopter took over the pursuit and followed the Hyundai to Swift and Barton Avenues.

Officials say that's when the driver and his female passenger got out of the car and tried to run away.

"The driver ran, he was hiding in the area and was apprehended by a canine, the female passenger, seemed like she jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving, and she hit her head and was injured by that," said Fresno Police Sgt. Adam Maldonado.

The passenger was taken to a Fresno hospital. No one else was hurt.

Police say the vehicle hit a parked car. Drugs and ammunition were found inside, but officers did not find a weapon.

Deputies are handling the pursuit investigation, while Fresno police are investigating the crash.
