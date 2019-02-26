High-speed chase on Highway 99 ends in deadly crash

Highway patrol officers believe alcohol and high speed are to blame for a fatal crash just North of Goshen.It began just after 12:30 Tuesday morning on Highway 99 near Merritt Drive in Traver.CHP officers say a man in a Nissan drove past one of their patrol cars on Highway 99 at more than 100 miles per hour.A chase soon began which led them from Merritt to several streets, and down to Drive 60, which runs parallel to Highway 99.When the Nissan reached Avenue 328, the car went off the road, hit a telephone pole, and crashed into a vineyard.The driver, who was a man in his 20's, was pronounced dead at the scene.Avenue 328 and Drive 60 were closed for about two hours so that C-H-P officers could investigate.The identity of the driver has not yet been released.