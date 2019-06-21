High-speed chase through northeast Fresno comes to an end after motorcyclist crashes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcycle rider is in the hospital after crashing his bike while leading officers on an overnight chase through northeast Fresno.It started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Shaw Avenue when police tried to pull the man over for speeding.Police say the rider tried to flee from the officer, reaching speeds of about 100 mph.The officer followed him until the rider hit a car and another motorcycle.But, the man then lost control after he kept going eastbound toward Clovis and tried to turn onto Highway 168.Police say he suffered significant injuries.No one else involved in the crash was hurt.Officers arrested the suspect for evading arrest and driving under the influence.Police have yet to identify him, but they say he was driving with a suspended license.