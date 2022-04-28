Society

New images of proposed high-speed rail station in Fresno released

EMBED <>More Videos

New images of proposed high-speed rail station in Fresno released

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're getting a possible look into the future of Fresno tonight.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority released new images Wednesday of what the proposed Central Valley Station could look like by the end of the decade.

The Authority Board shared four new designs of the high-speed rail station in Fresno.

It would be located in the downtown area on H Street between Fresno and Tulare.

The initial cost of the Fresno station and three others in the Valley would be more than $35 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnotrains
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family remembers 11-year-old girl killed in west central Fresno crash
'Govaganza' job fair aims to fill open public sector jobs
Fresno City Council holds special meeting to discuss housing crisis
Gang conspiracy investigation could hamper violence prevention org
Fresno woman returns envelope found in thrifted dresser to owner
Suspected DUI driver arrested after chase with Fresno Co. deputies
COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid available at 4 Fresno pharmacies
Show More
Merced County Spring Fair returns after 2-year absence
Woman who fought for 'Adam's Law' granted conservatorship of grandson
Fauci: US in 'a different moment' but pandemic not over
76-year-old woman hit and killed by vehicle in central Fresno
Man found dead in overturned car in Merced County
More TOP STORIES News