New images of proposed high-speed rail station in Fresno released

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're getting a possible look into the future of Fresno tonight.The California High-Speed Rail Authority released new images Wednesday of what the proposed Central Valley Station could look like by the end of the decade.The Authority Board shared four new designs of the high-speed rail station in Fresno.It would be located in the downtown area on H Street between Fresno and Tulare.The initial cost of the Fresno station and three others in the Valley would be more than $35 million.