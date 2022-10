Woman injured in car crash involving tractor in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has suffered major injuries after a crash involving a tractor in Fresno County Wednesday night.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened near Highway 145 and Floral Avenue.

Officers say a Honda Accord is under the tractor and that the woman was pinned inside.

Highway 145 is currently shut down due to the crash.