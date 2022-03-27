1 hospitalized after crash on HWY 168 in Fresno County, CHP says

1 hospitalized after crash on HWY 168 in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crash in Fresno County has left at least one person with major injuries.

It happened around 10 Saturday night on Highway 168 near Old Ranch Park Lane -- that's in Auberry.

The CHP says a vehicle hit the embankment and rolled over onto its side.

It's not known how many people were inside the car at the time of the crash, but paramedics did take the driver to Community Regional Medical Center.
