Ridgecrest Earthquake

Ridgecrest earthquake rock slide temporarily shuts down part of Highway 178

FRESNO, Calif. -- A rock slide caused by a powerful 7.1 earthquake temporarily halted traffic on State Highway 178 late Friday between Ridgecrest and Trona.

Video sent in by an ABC 30 insider showed the roadway covered by rocks and drivers exiting their vehicles to clear the debris.

The roadway had endured major damage, causing havoc for residents fleeing the area following the quake.

CalTrans said Saturday that the rockslide had been cleared and cracks in the roadway had been patched by crews working overnight. State Highways 180 and 127 were also repaired.

All roadways in the area are open, but some remain uneven and rough due to temporary repairs, according to CalTrans District 9 PIO Christine Knadler. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution.

The agency has approved a $3 million contract for emergency repairs.
