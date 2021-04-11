1 killed, 2 injured in multi-car crash on Highway 180

EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed, 2 injured in multi-car crash on Highway 180

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died and two others were injured after a crash on Highway 180 Saturday afternoon.

The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Amanda Smith.

California Highway Patrol officers say it happened just before 5 pm near Highway 180 and DeWolf.

Officers say that a man was driving west on Highway 180 and east of DeWolf when the right rear tire tread separated from the tire.



The man was unable to control the car and went into the opposite lane. He collided head-on with an Infinity and Ford Focus in different lanes.

Officers say Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other men were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with injuries.

CHP says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors at this time.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocar crashfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News