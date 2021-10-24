fatal crash

Series of crashes involving 6 vehicles turns deadly in Fresno, shuts down highway

Authorities shut down lanes for nearly two hours as they cleared the scene.
EMBED <>More Videos

Series of crashes involving 6 vehicles turns deadly in Fresno, shuts down highway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a series of crashes that killed at least one person on Sunday morning in Fresno.

The crash happened just before 4 am on westbound Highway 180 near the connector to southbound Highway 99.

The CHP says it started as a solo vehicle crash when another vehicle struck and killed a man on the highway.

That's when two more vehicles crashed into debris on the roads.

And then another collision occurred right after that, involving two more cars.

Authorities shut down lanes for nearly two hours as they cleared the scene.

The area has since reopened.

A cause for the initial crash is under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnochpfatal crashdisastercalifornia highway patrolcollision
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Motorcyclist dies following northeast Fresno crash
'Mama, are you OK?' In Waukesha, minutes of terror recounted
Tourist bus crashes, catches fire in Bulgaria; at least 45 dead
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Show More
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
More TOP STORIES News