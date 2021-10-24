Series of crashes involving 6 vehicles turns deadly in Fresno, shuts down highway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a series of crashes that killed at least one person on Sunday morning in Fresno.The crash happened just before 4 am on westbound Highway 180 near the connector to southbound Highway 99.The CHP says it started as a solo vehicle crash when another vehicle struck and killed a man on the highway.That's when two more vehicles crashed into debris on the roads.And then another collision occurred right after that, involving two more cars.Authorities shut down lanes for nearly two hours as they cleared the scene.The area has since reopened.A cause for the initial crash is under investigation.