Woman hospitalized after rollover crash in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash in southeast Fresno on Monday morning.

Officers responded to eastbound Highway 180 near the Cedar Avenue off-ramp just after 4 am.

The car rolled onto the center median.

Officials say a woman was able to get out of the vehicle and taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.

All lanes along Highway 180 are open, the CHP says.
