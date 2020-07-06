FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash in southeast Fresno on Monday morning.
Officers responded to eastbound Highway 180 near the Cedar Avenue off-ramp just after 4 am.
The car rolled onto the center median.
Officials say a woman was able to get out of the vehicle and taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.
All lanes along Highway 180 are open, the CHP says.
Woman hospitalized after rollover crash in southeast Fresno
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash in southeast Fresno.
ROLLOVER CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News