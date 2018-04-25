CRIME

Highway 198 hit and run suspect had previous DUI, was drunk and high

There are new details surrounding Luis Osejo's criminal history, and what officers believe he was doing before he crashed his BMW into another car.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
There are new details surrounding Luis Osejo's criminal history, and what law enforcement officers believe he was doing before he crashed his BMW into another car on Highway 198.

The crash killed Brittany Ibarra, a mother of three.

Osejo ran from the scene.

In the statement of probable cause for a warrant to arrest Osejo, a California Highway Patrol officer wrote, "It was determined Osejo had been consuming alcoholic beverages at a local bar prior to the traffic collision. Through witness statements, investigators were able to understand approximately how many alcoholic beverages were consumed by Osejo, his impairment, and his use of cocaine prior to the traffic collision."

The officer continued to describe how Osejo was driving on a suspended license at the time of the crash, with a previous DUI conviction less than one month earlier.

Osejo's old neighbors in Visalia say his wife left him last year, but he continued living in the house up until the time of the crash.

Neighbors say the house is vacant now, but when Osejo was around, he was loud, drunk, liked to intimidate people, and brag about his lottery winnings.

Osejo won one million dollars on a Scratchers ticket in 2012.

The ticket was sold at Downtown Dinuba Market.

While on the run, law enforcement agencies said Osejo was known to frequent Dinuba.

He had been missing for months, until police in Reno, Nevada arrested him on unrelated charges last week.

Even though Osejo is in custody, the CHP says the investigation continues into where he was hiding over the last several months.

According to the Washoe County Detention Facility in Nevada, Osejo will be in court for the unrelated charges on Thursday or Friday, and will then be extradited to Tulare County.
