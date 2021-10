FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Caltrans is conducting road work along Highway 198 west of Lemoore.Starting Tuesday, Highway 198 between Howard Avenue and State Route 269, also known as Lassen Avenue, will be closed off between 7:30 am and 3:30 pm.The closure will last through Thursday while crews perform crack sealing operations.Drivers traveling in the area can expect delays of up to 15 minutes.Maintenance crews will be conducting one-way traffic control during this time.