Big rig hauling pizza cheese crashes along Hwy 41 in Fresno County, all lanes reopened

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A big rig crash along State Route 41 in Fresno County left a mess along the highway, resulting in an hours-long closure. Officials say both lanes of Highway 41 are now reopened to drivers.The crash happened at 6:30 pm on Sunday near Mount Whitney Avenue just outside Riverdale.California Highway Patrol officers say the driver slammed into the concrete divider. The semi exploded following the collision.The driver was able to escape without being injured.The big rig was hauling pizza cheese. Several boxes and pallets were scattered across the northbound lane of the highway.Crews spent several hours overnight clearing the debris. Both lanes were reopened to traffic by 5 am on Monday.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.