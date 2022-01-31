semi crash

Big rig hauling pizza cheese crashes along Hwy 41 in Fresno County, all lanes reopened

EMBED <>More Videos

Big rig hauling pizza cheese crashes along Hwy 41 in Fresno County, all lanes reopened

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A big rig crash along State Route 41 in Fresno County left a mess along the highway, resulting in an hours-long closure. Officials say both lanes of Highway 41 are now reopened to drivers.

The crash happened at 6:30 pm on Sunday near Mount Whitney Avenue just outside Riverdale.

California Highway Patrol officers say the driver slammed into the concrete divider. The semi exploded following the collision.

The driver was able to escape without being injured.

The big rig was hauling pizza cheese. Several boxes and pallets were scattered across the northbound lane of the highway.

Crews spent several hours overnight clearing the debris. Both lanes were reopened to traffic by 5 am on Monday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countysemi crashcrash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEMI CRASH
Man hit and killed by semi-truck in Fresno County
Semi-truck slams into train in southeast Fresno
CO governor reduces sentence for truck driver in fatal crash
DA asking court to cut Houston trucker's 110-year sentence in crash
TOP STORIES
Man hospitalized after shooting in Visalia
Cheslie Kryst, 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant, dies at 30
L.A. Rams rally to Super Bowl with stunning 20-17 win over 49ers
Meet the Valley's biggest 49ers fans - The Niner Empire of Fresno
Elon Musk offers teen $5K to delete Twitter account tracking his jet
'Falling iguanas' in Florida forecast amid cold snap
Miss City of Fresno working to help deaf and hard of hearing community
Show More
Loved ones seek justice for man shot dead in central Fresno
CHP reports 'alarming' spike in deadly crashes in Fresno area
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
14 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Ohio hotel
Experts explain what's making omicron's subvariant more contagious
More TOP STORIES News