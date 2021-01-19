Man killed in solo-car crash on Highway 41 near Ashlan Ave.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed in a single-car accident on Highway 41 near Ashlan Ave. Tuesday morning.The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 10 am when the driver lost control of his car while entering the highway.He went onto the left shoulder of the road and hit the center divider, flipping his car.Authorities say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.They added that alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.