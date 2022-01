FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the woman killed in a crash along Highway 41 as 28-year-old Gloria Ramirez of Fresno.The California Highway Patrol says Ramirez's car was found Wednesday morning down an embankment near the O Street exit on southbound Highway 41.Investigators believe she drove off the highway, rolled down the embankment, and was ejected from the vehicle. Investigators do not believe she was wearing a seatbelt.Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene.The CHP is still working to determine what led up to the crash or when it occurred. It's not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor.