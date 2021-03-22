crash

Crash shuts down 2 lanes of NB Hwy 41 in Fresno, Tulare Street ramp closed

The California Highway Patrol says at least one person was taken to the hospital with major injuries.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crash has shut down part of northbound Highway 41 in Fresno and a downtown on-ramp on Monday morning.

The collision happened shortly before 7:00 am along the northbound lanes of the Highway near Tulare Street.

The California Highway Patrol says at least one person was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Officers were on the scene working to determine the cause of the crash. Further information wasn't immediately available.

Northbound Highway 41 has two other lanes open. Drivers are advised of possible slowdowns in the area.

Click here to track the latest traffic conditions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno downtowntrafficcrash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
1 killed, 2 severely injured Fresno County crash
1 killed in crash near Porterville, CHP says
Woman was driving behind daughter's car before fatal crash with drunk driver
Tiger Woods out of hospital, recovering at home after crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Murdered for no reason': Fresno street vendor shot and killed
1 killed, 2 severely injured Fresno County crash
Blacks have received only 3% of vaccine doses in CA
Large fire destroys building in southwest Fresno
AstraZeneca says US trial shows vaccine 79% effective
Protesters gather at Tower Theatre after court allows sale
Three people killed in multi-car fiery crash in central Fresno
Show More
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in central Fresno, police say
Tulare County man welcomed home after beating COVID-19
Man shot and killed in east central Fresno identified
Winery offers $10,000 a month dream job
Vigil held in Fresno to remember victims in Atlanta shootings
More TOP STORIES News