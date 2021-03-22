Crash shuts down 2 lanes of NB Hwy 41 in Fresno, Tulare Street ramp closed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crash has shut down part of northbound Highway 41 in Fresno and a downtown on-ramp on Monday morning.The collision happened shortly before 7:00 am along the northbound lanes of the Highway near Tulare Street.The California Highway Patrol says at least one person was taken to the hospital with major injuries.Officers were on the scene working to determine the cause of the crash. Further information wasn't immediately available.Northbound Highway 41 has two other lanes open. Drivers are advised of possible slowdowns in the area.