Several people injured in multi-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 41, traffic backed up for miles

The Fresno Fire Department says the incident happened on the highway just before Herndon Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
FRESNO, Calif. -- A crash involving multiple vehicles has left several people injured and disrupted traffic on Highway 41 in Fresno.

The Fresno Fire Department says the incident happened on the highway just before Herndon Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials are still at the scene, and have shut down several lanes of the highway.

They say drivers should expect traffic delays on Highway 41 as well as northbound side streets.



A photo of the scene shows severe damage to at least three cars on the roadway.

Officials say they attended to multiple patients. There is no word yet on the condition of those patients.

Click here to view our live traffic tracker.

Report a correction or typo
