Several people injured in multi-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 41, traffic backed up for miles

The Fresno Fire Department says the incident happened on the highway just before Herndon Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
Fire officials are still at the scene, and have shut down several lanes of the highway.
They say drivers should expect traffic delays on Highway 41 as well as northbound side streets.
Fresno Fire is just clear from a multi vehicle accident on Hwy 41N just before Herndon. Multiple patients . Several lanes closed. Expect traffic delays on 41 as well as northbound side streets pic.twitter.com/FMxLYadp7v— Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) January 25, 2022
A photo of the scene shows severe damage to at least three cars on the roadway.
Officials say they attended to multiple patients. There is no word yet on the condition of those patients.
