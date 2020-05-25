2 killed, 1 injured in Fresno County crash near Caruthers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were killed, and another person was injured, in a crash in Fresno County on Monday morning.It happened just before 3 a.m. on Highway 41 and Conejo, just southeast of Caruthers.California Highway Patrol officers say a Nissan Sentra crashed into a signal light pole.A man and a woman, both in their 20s, died at the scene. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with major injuries.The crash caused the traffic lights at the intersection to go dark. CHP officers and Fresno County sheriff's deputies were at the scene conducting traffic control.CalTrans has been notified and will respond to make a hard closure of the right lane of northbound 41 at Conejo.All other lanes are open.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.