Crews battling several fires along Highway 41 near Jensen, drivers asked to avoid area

The Fresno Fire Department says the smoke is creating hazardous driving conditions in the area and is urging motorists to use caution and slow down.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 30 firefighters are battling several fires along Highway 41 near Jensen Ave. in southwest Fresno.

The Fresno Fire Department says the smoke is creating hazardous driving conditions in the area and is urging motorists to use caution and slow down.

Several times on Friday morning, fire crews were called in to extinguish small grass fires near homeless encampments in the area.



The situation became dangerous due to the weather conditions.

Embers from one of the fires that started at about 2:45 pm spread farther than expected due to gusty winds, and the heat wave sweeping the Valley helped spark several small spot fires along Highway 41.

Fresno Fire says crews are working to protect homes in the area and contain the fire along the highways.



A commercial structure in the area was threatened by the fire but was saved by fire crews.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnobrush fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heat Wave Hits Central California
Fresno County orders Immanuel Schools to shut down after it brings kids back to campus
California calls for online learning that is 'equivalent' of in-person classes
9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines
Fresno Co. teen trying to raise funeral costs after dad dies of COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Man and woman shot multiple times in east central Fresno
Show More
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Friday
Man found dead inside car on I-5 near Coalinga, CHP says
Crime, arrest, repeat: Troubling trend leads to rise in crime in Fresno
Family holds funeral service for 5-year-old in North Carolina
Vanessa Guillen's family gives tearful testimony at her memorial
More TOP STORIES News