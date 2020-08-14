Crews battling several fires along Highway 41 near Jensen, drivers asked to avoid area

Fire along the freeway has thrown embers and started spot fires near the origin. Fresno Fire is working to protect homes in the area and contain the fire along the highways. Smoke is creating hazardous driving conditions in this area, please use caution and slow down pic.twitter.com/gAwmCjZq7l — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) August 14, 2020

33 of your #fresnofirefighters are now battling several fires along the 41 near Jensen. Excessive temperatures and gusty winds are driving the fire spread. A commercial structure in the area was threatened by the fire but was saved by fire crews. pic.twitter.com/vWgWjaRjiM — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) August 14, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 30 firefighters are battling several fires along Highway 41 near Jensen Ave. in southwest Fresno.The Fresno Fire Department says the smoke is creating hazardous driving conditions in the area and is urging motorists to use caution and slow down.Several times on Friday morning, fire crews were called in to extinguish small grass fires near homeless encampments in the area.The situation became dangerous due to the weather conditions.Embers from one of the fires that started at about 2:45 pm spread farther than expected due to gusty winds, and the heat wave sweeping the Valley helped spark several small spot fires along Highway 41.Fresno Fire says crews are working to protect homes in the area and contain the fire along the highways.A commercial structure in the area was threatened by the fire but was saved by fire crews.