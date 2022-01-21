CHP investigating deadly crash in Fresno County; NB Hwy 41 blocked

Northbound SR41 at Floral Ave. Major injury crash blocking lanes. Slow down turn headlights on in the fog!!! Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/uJAlMOqYyX — CHP Fresno (@ChpFresno) January 21, 2022

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers say one person has died in a crash along Highway 41 in Fresno County Friday morning.The crash happened near Floral Avenue around 8:30 am.Officials are working to determine what led up to the crash. Further information was not immediately available.Investigators say the debris from the crash is blocking the highway's northbound lanes. Drivers commuting through the area will need to take an alternate route.