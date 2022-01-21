fatal crash

CHP investigating deadly crash in Fresno County; NB Hwy 41 blocked

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers say one person has died in a crash along Highway 41 in Fresno County Friday morning.

The crash happened near Floral Avenue around 8:30 am.

Officials are working to determine what led up to the crash. Further information was not immediately available.



Investigators say the debris from the crash is blocking the highway's northbound lanes. Drivers commuting through the area will need to take an alternate route.

