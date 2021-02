Highway 41 entrance to Yosemite National Park reopens after storm

EMBED >More News Videos Yosemite National Park's natural "firefall" phenomenon over the Horsetail Fall will return this year. Here's how to see it:

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials are now welcoming traffic on Highway 41 at Yosemite National Park.The roadway was one of the last areas to reopen after a series of winter storms and windy conditions that brought several feet of snow to the mountain region, and extended closures at the park.Last week, lodges and resorts finally reopened to limited capacity, while Degnan's Kitchen allowed take-out meals only.If you'd like to visit, day-use passes are required Visitors are asked to check road conditions to the park by calling 1-800-427-ROAD.