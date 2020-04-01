Man found lying near Highway 41 in Kings County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating after a man was found lying near a roadway in Kings County.Officers were first called to the scene around 3 a.m. for reports of someone walking in the northbound lane of Highway 41 at Grangeville Boulevard.Investigators say a driver soon reported hitting someone in the area. The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with authorities.The northbound lane of Highway 41 was closed for over an hour for officers to investigate.