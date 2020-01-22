Highway 41 route to Central Coast reopens after big rig crash

The crash happened just before 6:00 a.m.
Crews spent most of Tuesday cleaning up the road after the truck spilled fuel on the road.
State Route 41 north of the Kern county/San Luis Obispo county line is closed due to a traffic collision.— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 21, 2020
Southbound State Route 41 is closed @ State Route 33.
Northbound State Route 41 is closed @ State Route 46.
The area is expected to be closed for multiple hours. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/x1qqrHTgGV
Both drivers involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries.