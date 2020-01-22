traffic

Highway 41 route to Central Coast reopens after big rig crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Highway 41 has reopened just north of Highway 46 interchange after a big rig crash shut down the roadway Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 6:00 a.m.

Crews spent most of Tuesday cleaning up the road after the truck spilled fuel on the road.



Both drivers involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries.
