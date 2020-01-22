Highway 41 route to Central Coast reopens after big rig crash

State Route 41 north of the Kern county/San Luis Obispo county line is closed due to a traffic collision.



Southbound State Route 41 is closed @ State Route 33.



Northbound State Route 41 is closed @ State Route 46.



The area is expected to be closed for multiple hours. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/x1qqrHTgGV — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 21, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Highway 41 has reopened just north of Highway 46 interchange after a big rig crash shut down the roadway Tuesday morning.The crash happened just before 6:00 a.m.Crews spent most of Tuesday cleaning up the road after the truck spilled fuel on the road.Both drivers involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries.